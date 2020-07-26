VANCOUVER -- A restaurant in Richmond was the scene of a bizarre crash Saturday morning in which a vehicle apparently smashed through the front door.

Photos and video from Double Double Restaurant in the 4600 block of Number 3 Road show a silver sedan partially embedded in the business's front entrance, surrounded by shattered glass and the twisted remains of the doors.

The photos show police and firefighters responding to the scene.

A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News Vancouver three patients were transported to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The call came in shortly after 11:40 a.m. and EHS dispatched two ambulances to the scene, the spokesperson said.

A post on the restaurant's Facebook page indicates that a temporary replacement door has been installed and the restaurant remains open.

The post also thanks customers for helping during what the restaurant describes as "the tragic event this morning" and apologizes for what happened.

Calls to the restaurant on Saturday afternoon did not yield any additional information about the crash, as staff who answered the phone said they were not present during the incident.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Richmond RCMP for more information about the incident. This story will be updated if and when a response is received.