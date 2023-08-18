Structures burned, people trapped as parts of B.C.'s Okanagan ordered to evacuate
Structures have burned and emergency responders were trapped Friday after the fast-moving McDougall Creek wildfire jumped Okanagan Lake overnight.
Just before 1 a.m. Friday, a state of emergency was declared in the City of Kelowna and residents in the Clifton Road North and McKinley neighbourhoods were ordered to evacuate their homes as spot fires flared in the city.
"Due to unpredictable fire behaviour, it is critical that all residents evacuate for their safety and the safety of first responders in the area," officials said in a statement Friday.
Residents in the area of the west side of Glenmore Road from McKinley Beach to John Hindle Road were placed on evacuation alert and were "advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice."
"[Residents] should prepare to be away from their home for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents," authorities said.
The City of West Kelowna also declared a local state of emergency due to the McDougall Creek wildfire. Authorities confirmed Friday there has been "some structural loss" in West Kelowna. Provincial officials plan to provide an update at 1 p.m.
Fire chief Jason Brolund said at a news conference Friday that officials couldn’t provide an exact number of structures lost yet. However, he confirmed the city’s fire hall, school, dam and new, $75-million water treatment plant were saved.
THOUSANDS OF EVACUATIONS
More than 2,400 properties are under evacuation orders and more than 4,800 properties are under alert.
Evacuation orders in Kelowna were expanded Friday morning to include properties in the Shayler area, as crews respond to spot fires in the Clifton and McKinley regions. The order impacted all properties surrounding Hidden Lake and Still Pond.
An evacuation order was also issued that morning for properties north of Nahun to, but not including, La Casa.
"All current orders and alerts remain in place and the public are reminded to stay out of the evacuation area as they are active fire zones," authorities said Friday.
Late Thursday, officials estimated the McDougall Creek wildfire had grown to 11 square kilometres since being discovered Tuesday evening.
Officials have warned that fire behaviour could be fast and unpredictable over the coming days, due to a mix of tinder-dry conditions exacerbated by the recent heat wave, forecasted gusting winds and dry lightning.
Brolund said this is one of the biggest fire fights he’s ever been a part of.
“It’s like 100 years of firefighting all at once in one night,” he told reporters Friday. Officials say about 80 personnel spent the night battling the blaze, including members of the BC Wildfire Service.
People are being urged to pay close attention to evacuation alerts and follow orders.
“We had people trapped last night, that’s a fire chief’s worst nightmare,” said Jason Brolund. “Those emergency responders were trapped because they were rescuing members of the public who chose not to leave.”
TRAVEL DISRUPTIONS
As a result of the fire, a 14-kilometre section of Highway 97 between Kelowna and West Kelowna was closed overnight, according to DriveBC.
The service also issued a travel advisory for the area between Hawkes Street and Waters Road, 11 kilometres south of Coldstream to Peachland, due to evacuation orders in effect.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, the airspace surrounding Kelowna International Airport was closed to support aerial firefighting efforts.
“The priority is the safety of our community and to allow access to the airspace required by aerial firefighters,” reads YLW’s website. “We appreciate travellers’ patience with this evolving situation.”
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel
