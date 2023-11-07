VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Straight Into B.C.: Ice Cube is coming to Abbotsford and Penticton

    Ice Cube performs at the Essence Festival on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Ice Cube performs at the Essence Festival on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

    B.C.’s Fraser Valley and Okanagan regions are about to get cooler.

    Legendary rapper and actor Ice Cube is bringing his “Straight Into Canada” tour to two B.C. cities next year: Abbotsford and Penticton.

    The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee will take the stage at the Abbotsford Centre on Feb. 20, 2024. He then performs at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Feb. 21.

    There is no Vancouver stop on Ice Cube’s tour schedule, which also includes shows in Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Rama, Ont., and Saint John.

    The former NWA member has 10 solo albums, the most recent, “Everythang’s Fine,” was released in 2018.

    Pre-sale tickets go on sale for the Abbotsford concert on Wednesday and the regular sale starts Friday, while Penticton tickets will be available starting Saturday.

