VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Stolen snake named Milkshake returned to Kelowna pet store

    Kai Heinrich, Const. Fed Angulo and Milkshake are pictured at Purple Seahorse Pet Store in this photo handed out by the Kelowna RCMP. Kai Heinrich, Const. Fed Angulo and Milkshake are pictured at Purple Seahorse Pet Store in this photo handed out by the Kelowna RCMP.
    Share

    A banana ball python that was stolen from a Kelowna pet store on Saturday has been returned unharmed, Mounties said.

    The snake, a “sweet girl” named Milkshake, was snatched from the Purple Seahorse in Rutland by three teenagers, according to social media posts from owner Kai Heinrich.

    Milkshake the banana ball python is pictured. (Image credit: Purple Seahorse Pet Store/Facebook) The Kelowna RCMP said security camera footage and community members helped police identify the youth involved in the theft.

    It was Community Youth Safety Officer Const. Fed Angulo who got the snake back and returned it to the Purple Seahorse, police said.

    In light of the fact that Milkshake is still healthy, and after conversations with Heinrich, there are no criminal charges on the table, police added.

    “One of the things the owner wanted to ensure is if the youth were remorseful,” Const. Angulo said in a Wednesday news release. “In my dealings with the youth, I could confirm they were indeed remorseful for their actions and did regret causing the incident.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Motion to allow keffiyehs at Ontario legislature fails

    A motion to reverse a ban on the keffiyeh within Queen’s Park failed to receive unanimous consent Thursday just moments after Ontario Premier Doug Ford reiterated his view that prohibiting the garment in the House is divisive.

    What does it mean to be 'house poor' and how can you avoid it?

    The journey to home ownership can be exciting, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew warns about the trappings of becoming 'house poor' -- where an overwhelming portion of your income is devoured by housing costs. Liew offers some practical strategies to maintain better financial health while owning a home.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News