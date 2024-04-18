Stolen snake named Milkshake returned to Kelowna pet store

A banana ball python that was stolen from a Kelowna pet store on Saturday has been returned unharmed, Mounties said.

The snake, a “sweet girl” named Milkshake, was snatched from the Purple Seahorse in Rutland by three teenagers, according to social media posts from owner Kai Heinrich.

Milkshake the banana ball python is pictured. (Image credit: Purple Seahorse Pet Store/Facebook) The Kelowna RCMP said security camera footage and community members helped police identify the youth involved in the theft.

It was Community Youth Safety Officer Const. Fed Angulo who got the snake back and returned it to the Purple Seahorse, police said.

In light of the fact that Milkshake is still healthy, and after conversations with Heinrich, there are no criminal charges on the table, police added.

“One of the things the owner wanted to ensure is if the youth were remorseful,” Const. Angulo said in a Wednesday news release. “In my dealings with the youth, I could confirm they were indeed remorseful for their actions and did regret causing the incident.”