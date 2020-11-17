VANCOUVER -- If B.C.'s ferry service provider wanted to draw attention to its mandatory masks policy, its plan is working – albeit likely not in the way the company expected.

BC Ferries posted signs on its vessels advising passengers of its strict mask policy.

All travellers are required to wear non-medical masks or face coverings at terminals and on ferries. The exceptions are if the passengers are in their vehicles or consuming food or drinks at a safe distance from others. There are also exceptions for those with underlying medical conditions or certain disabilities, and for children under two.

The policy has been in effect since late August, but has recently garnered attention from the public again.

This time, though, it's not the policy itself catching travellers' attention, but the signs BC Ferries installed.

Vessels now sport bright green and white illustrations of a man wearing a mask.

But many are seeing something else in those images. They've pointed out the section showing an ear with the elastic loop of a mask may be perceived as, well, another body part.

The design got a lot of reaction over the weekend.

One person told CTV News they noticed "something inappropriate" at first glance, then realized what the illustration was supposed to be showing.

"Is this actually, like, for real?" another asked.

A third joked, "Whatever works, right? Sex sells."

BC Ferries confirmed to CTV News that the sign was in fact what's being used, and that the design is a stock image.

On Twitter, the company posted in response to the reaction, "What imagination… If there was anyone unaware about our mandatory requirement to wear masks… they know now."