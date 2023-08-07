Steady volume for BC Ferries but no major issues with long weekend travel

A steady stream of passengers made their way through BC Ferries terminals on B.C. Day, with many celebrating an uneventful crossing.

Reservations on most major routes were sold out long ago -- and that meant one- or two-sailing waits for those who didn't plan ahead.

But according to BC Ferries, there were minimal issues across the entire system this long weekend.

That's a major improvement from the Canada Day long weekend, when delays plagued the Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route because the Coastal Celebration was undergoing repairs.

"Having the Coastal Celebration out of service last Canada Day long weekend took an immense amount of capacity out of the system and we saw the effects of that last long weekend. This long weekend, different story," said BC Ferries spokesperson Karen Johnston.

Overall, she said this was a more typical long weekend -- meaning many sold out vessels and some sailing waits -- but not the same level of frustration for most passengers.

At the border, some southbound travellers did face lengthy delays of one to two hours.

Throughout the day, there were minimal delays for those heading north into Canada.

At noon, CTV News witnessed several cars drive directly up to a customs booth without having to wait at all.