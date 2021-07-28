VANCOUVER -- LaSalle College Vancouver is a private higher education school that teaches job ready skills in creative fields.

It will be opening a new facility in partnership with the Molnar Group. The location will be in the up-and-coming Renfrew District.

As part of this new district, the Molnar Group is breaking ground on two six-storey mixed-use buildings that will feature 15,000 square feet of retail space below 184 rental units.

A notable feature of Renfrew Village is that it is the first approved Moderate Income Rental Housing Pilot Program project by the City of Vancouver.

This means 20 per cent of the rental inventory will be below market rent.

The new neighbourhood will have easy access to transit, which makes it an ideal location at which to work, play and study.

The new Kaslo Building for LaSalle College Vancouver will be state-of-the-art and a highlight of the Renfrew District.

The 108,657-square-foot building will put technology, active learning and social engagement at the forefront.

During the design process, students of LaSalle College Vancouver were able to provide input on what the facility should feature.

The building design is guided through both Fitwel and Rick Hansen Gold Certifications.

This will make it a health first building that will be accessible to people of differing abilities.

There will be a mix of high-tech and high-touch spaces.

Thoughtful details like a meditation garden and ample natural light will make the space an ideal location.

LaSalle College Vancouver feels confident the Kaslo building will cement it as Canada's leading creative-arts-degree-granting institution.

To learn more about this exciting development check out the full videos from CTV Morning Live.

LaSalle College Vancouver

The Molnar Group