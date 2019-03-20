

CTV Vancouver





Starbucks is testing a pilot project for Vancouver coffee drinkers on the go, with the creation of a "greener" cup aimed at helping the company reduce waste.

The Seattle-based coffee chain is launching a to-go cup that is both recyclable and compostable for the first time in Canada. The invention is also slated for use in New York, San Francisco, London and Seattle.

"We know how important this issue is to Canadians," said Michael Conway, the executive vice president and president of Starbucks Canada. "And we're committed to being a part of the solution. I'm excited and proud that our customers in Vancouver will be among the first to sip coffee from a greener to-go cup."

Vancouver has long had a love affair with the caffeinated drink, with drinks ranging from blue lattes to foam art designs.

Different designs will be used in coffee shops, with judges ranking the products and how they're used.

"There's still lots of work to do to bring a solution to a global scale but it’s significant for Vancouver to be included in this important pilot. We love our coffee, there’s no doubt about that but we also feel strongly about the environment," said Allen Langdon, one of the judges representing Canada.

Toronto will see a similar project with the creation of a new lightweight, strawless recyclable lid.

The project is part of Starbucks' partnership aimed at making compostable single-use cups more common across the world.