

Jim Fong, CTV Vancouver





Move over turmeric gold and beetroot red. There's a new beverage in town and it's blue.

Blue lattes and cappuccinos are among the latest food trends on social media, thanks to their vibrant hues. Hashtags #mermaidlatte and #bluelatte are trending from Melbourne to Miami and the Instagram-worthy beverages are also popping up in Vancouver-area shops.

“The first thing you'll notice is its very striking blue colour so it's very beautiful," said Karen Danudjaja, co-founder of Blume Supply.

“It photographs very well and it's something that isn't too common around the city," Bel Cafe supervisor Kendall Gschiel said.

Bel Cafe's version of #bluelatte, the lavender tea latte, is made with all-natural butterfly pea flower and sweetened with lavender.

Gschiel describes her latte creation as a blue matcha except that it's a caffeine-free herbal tea.

Woody Wu, co-owner of Origo Club in Richmond, said that the restaurant's “Once In A Blue Moon" blueberry cappuccino is very popular and people “tag us on Instagram, Facebook and even Chinese social media."

Wu entered the cappuccino in the Vancouver Foodster Signature Coffee Drink Challenge last month and won second place.

Blume Supply is planning to launch a new blue algae latte this year because it's time for Vancouver to get on board.

The drinks are available all year -- not just on blue Mondays.