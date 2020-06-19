VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Park Board has voted in favour of reopening Stanley Park to cars, but the road will be shared with cyclists as well.

The vote came after an hours-long meeting went late into the night Thursday. The 5-2 vote in favour of reopening the park to vehicles had some stipulations, however.

Board commissioners decided it was best to reconfigure the park to one lane for cars and another for bikes.

Drivers may be able to use the park's local roads as early as Monday.

The park was first closed to vehicle traffic and cyclists were moved off the seawall in April due to overcrowding concerns.

Commissioners tasked park staff with looking into the feasibility of permanent traffic calming measures earlier this month.

But some owners of nearby businesses said reducing vehicle traffic would be devastating to their livelihoods. The Tea House, Stanley Park Brewing and Ocean Wise are some of the groups that have spoken out against the change.

The frustration even led several Stanley Park businesses to consult a lawyer.

"We live in a democracy," lawyer Wally Oppal told CTV News ahead of the meeting. "Boards like the park board can't flagrantly disobey the rules and to not allow people to be heard – that's the real problem here."

At Thursday's meeting, dozens of people spoke on both sides of the debate, with many also in favour of keeping the park closed to vehicles entirely.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Angela Jung and Regan Hasegawa