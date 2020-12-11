ABBOTSFORD, B.C. -- A road in Abbotsford, B.C., reopened Friday morning following an hours-long standoff.

Clearbrook Road was closed during the major police incident at a home in the area.

Neighbours tell CTV News the standoff ended at around 2 a.m., but there were still two police cars parked outside later in the morning.

It all started after neighbours saw a man with zip-tied hands and covered in blood burst out of the front window of the home on Thursday afternoon.

He ran into traffic, shouting for help.

The Emergency Response Team and dog teams were called in, as well as the Major Crime Unit.

Police shut the road down for more than 12 hours, and an armoured vehicle with a battering ram was brought in to break through the back fence.

Officers with sniper rifles stood watch, and smoke bombs and flash bangs were deployed.

At one point, crisis negotiators threw a phone through a broken window in an effort to communicate with whoever they thought was barricaded inside.

"You're under arrest. Come to the front door and show us your hands. Do it now. You won't be hurt," a negotiator could be heard saying.

Every window and door to the home was destroyed when heavily armed officers moved in, after obtaining a search warrant.

But in an email to media, Sgt. Judy Bird said a search of the house determined no one was inside.

"There is still a long investigation ahead. Investigators will be at the house today," she said.

In a news release later in the morning, Bird said there had been "conflicting information from witnesses" about whether the suspect or suspects were inside.

Abbotsford police say the man who ran into traffic was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening but "very serious" injuries. He remained in hospital Friday morning.

Bird said the motive behind the man's assault is not yet known. Anyone with more information, including video, is asked to contact police.

Neighbours said it wasn't the first time they'd seen police at the home, but that they were surprised by how quickly the incident escalated.