Stagehands at Vancouver Symphony Orchestra file 72-hour strike notice over stalled contract negotiations

The show may not go on at the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra this week as stagehands prepare to strike, after 10 months of failed contract negotiations.

International Alliance of Theatrical and Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 118 filed an official 72-hour strike notice against the VSO on Tuesday, marking a first in the union’s 118-year history.

At the heart of the issue is the Cost of Living Adjustment clause that protects wage increases from dropping below the rate of inflation, according to the strike notice.

“We have had COLA protection in our contract with the VSO for over 50 years. We will fight to defend it,” IATSE 118 wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

The union hasn’t had a contract with the VSO since June 30, 2022.

After months of unsuccessful talks, IATSE 118 members voted 97.5 per cent in favor of job action in February 2023.

Following the vote, which reportedly saw a 92 per cent turnout, the union says the VSO came back with a lower offer than what was made in previous negotiations, while also pushing back against the COLA clause in IATSE 118’s former contract.

According to the strike notice, the VSO is arguing that the cost of living adjustment it owes IATSE 118 as part of a previous contract should count as a rate increase in its 2023 collective agreement.

“We are truly disappointed that it has come to this,” the union’s vice president, Diana Bartosh, wrote in a statement Tuesday.

“We made it through the stagflation of the 1970s together, we supported them through the 1980s when they almost went bankrupt, we made it through the 2008 recession and through the COVID-19 pandemic. To see new leadership come in and throw away all that history for a few pennies is really just heartbreaking.”

While the union has not detailed what job action is on the horizon, it’s launched the website StangeHandsStrike.com to rally public support.

IATSE 118 says VSO can afford to keep COLA adjustments in place.

“They agreed to a 15-per-cent increase across three years for their musicians, who make up almost $5 million of payroll a year, compared to IATSE’s $400,000,” reads the website.

The union also says the VSO has rejected its suggestions as “unworkable, complicated and unpredictable.”

CTV News has reached out to the VSO for an interview and will update this article if a response is received.