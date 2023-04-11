Stagehands at Vancouver Symphony Orchestra file 72-hour strike notice over stalled contract negotiations

A file photo shows the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra during a performance. Stagehands with the VSO have filed a 72-hour strike notice April 11, nearly 10 months into contract negotiations. A file photo shows the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra during a performance. Stagehands with the VSO have filed a 72-hour strike notice April 11, nearly 10 months into contract negotiations.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener