Stagehands at Vancouver Symphony Orchestra file 72-hour strike notice over stalled contract negotiations
The show may not go on at the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra this week as stagehands prepare to strike, after 10 months of failed contract negotiations.
International Alliance of Theatrical and Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 118 filed an official 72-hour strike notice against the VSO on Tuesday, marking a first in the union’s 118-year history.
At the heart of the issue is the Cost of Living Adjustment clause that protects wage increases from dropping below the rate of inflation, according to the strike notice.
“We have had COLA protection in our contract with the VSO for over 50 years. We will fight to defend it,” IATSE 118 wrote on Facebook Tuesday.
The union hasn’t had a contract with the VSO since June 30, 2022.
After months of unsuccessful talks, IATSE 118 members voted 97.5 per cent in favor of job action in February 2023.
Following the vote, which reportedly saw a 92 per cent turnout, the union says the VSO came back with a lower offer than what was made in previous negotiations, while also pushing back against the COLA clause in IATSE 118’s former contract.
According to the strike notice, the VSO is arguing that the cost of living adjustment it owes IATSE 118 as part of a previous contract should count as a rate increase in its 2023 collective agreement.
“We are truly disappointed that it has come to this,” the union’s vice president, Diana Bartosh, wrote in a statement Tuesday.
“We made it through the stagflation of the 1970s together, we supported them through the 1980s when they almost went bankrupt, we made it through the 2008 recession and through the COVID-19 pandemic. To see new leadership come in and throw away all that history for a few pennies is really just heartbreaking.”
While the union has not detailed what job action is on the horizon, it’s launched the website StangeHandsStrike.com to rally public support.
IATSE 118 says VSO can afford to keep COLA adjustments in place.
“They agreed to a 15-per-cent increase across three years for their musicians, who make up almost $5 million of payroll a year, compared to IATSE’s $400,000,” reads the website.
The union also says the VSO has rejected its suggestions as “unworkable, complicated and unpredictable.”
CTV News has reached out to the VSO for an interview and will update this article if a response is received.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Impossible to continue': Trudeau Foundation CEO, board resign
The president and CEO of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation as well as its entire board of directors are resigning, citing the 'politicization of the Foundation.'
Bank of Canada between 'a rock and hard place' ahead of rate decision: strategist
Ahead of the Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision, one chief market strategist said he expects the central bank to hold rates while acknowledging current risks in the economy.
Investigation launched into 'potential' Inuit status enrolment fraud of Kingston, Ont. sisters
In a first of its kind announcement, the Inuk status of two sisters is being investigated after claims their Inuit heritage was falsified.
Study shows menthol flavour especially harmful to vape users
Several of the chemicals used in flavoured e-cigarettes have been suspected for years of causing serious and irreversible lung damage in people who vape, and new research suggests one "vape juice" flavour is especially harmful.
Here are the best spots in Canada to watch a once in a lifetime total solar eclipse next year
A once in a lifetime solar eclipse will grace eastern Canada next year, here are the cities with the best views.
Russia being able to 'bring down' Canadian gov't websites won't dissuade support for Ukraine: Trudeau
Attempts by Russian hackers to bring down Canadian government websites 'in no way' will dissuade Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
No trial for Saskatoon woman accused in Ottawa woman's nightclub death
A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter in the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub last fall has had her charge stayed.
'Nothing short of insanity,' advocates say of sentence for man with recovery centre success story
A Manitoba man who underwent an addictions recovery program while facing serious charges says his life was on the upswing. Then he was sent to prison.
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
Italy's right-wing government on Tuesday declared a six-month national state of emergency to help it cope with a surge in migrants arriving on the country's southern shores, Italian state TV said.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo lost dog captured after 73 days on the loose
A four-year-old border collie has been captured after 73 days on the loose on Vancouver Island, much to the relief of a volunteer organization that had been tracking the animal’s movements.
-
B.C. promises $26M for more electric vehicle charging stations
The province says more electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are on the way as EV popularity continues to rise in B.C.
-
15 First Nations Justice Council centres to open throughout British Columbia
Since the signing of the BC First Nation Justice Strategy in 2020, one of the priorities outlined, the implementation of 15 First Nation justice centres throughout the province, is making progress.
Calgary
-
Plumes of black smoke visible throughout Calgary amid blaze at auto recycling facility
The Calgary Fire Department is investigating a fire at an auto recycling facility on Tuesday.
-
'Sexual violence is on the rise' advocates say as a suspected serial rapist is charged
The heinous crimes allegedly committed by 59-year-old Richard Robert Mantha over the span of 15 months has advocates of sex trade workers speaking up on the fear and safety issues plaguing working women.
-
RCMP say someone else was driving the vehicle that killed Samantha Wylie in August 2022
Mounties out of Cochrane have charged a new person in connection with the fatal collision that killed military veteran Samantha Wylie.
Edmonton
-
'It could happen anywhere': Police believe homicide victim mistakenly shot as part of ongoing gang conflict
Edmonton police say the death of a man in the Londonderry area last month is believed to be a case of mistaken identity.
-
Suicidal woman fatally shot by RCMP in Sherwood Park charged at officers with sword: report
A Mountie acted appropriately in Sherwood Park in 2019 when he fatally shot a suicidal woman who charged him while holding a sword, the provincial police watchdog has concluded.
-
'Pole fires' cause power outages across Edmonton: Epcor
A number of power outages have been reported in Edmonton throughout Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Cancer-causing chemicals found in 87% of household objects tested in new U of T study
Cancer-causing chemicals were found in more than 87 per cent of the household objects tested in a new study conducted by University of Toronto researchers.
-
Ontario introduces new 'ultra-low' overnight hydro pricing
The Ontario government is introducing a new “ultra-low overnight” electricity plan that can benefit shift workers and individuals who charge electric vehicles while they sleep.
-
Two Ontarians lose hundreds of thousands of Aeroplan points after hack
Two Ontario men say they were shocked when their Aeroplan accounts were hacked and their loyalty points were stolen.
Montreal
-
Hydro-Québec says restoring power to last customers hit by ice storm 'complex'
Thousands of Quebecers are still without electricity six days after a deadly ice storm downed trees and damaged power lines. Most of the outages are in the Montreal and Laval areas, with the remainder mainly in Outatouais and Montérégie.
-
Millions of dollars worth of luxury vehicles seized at Port of Montreal for the second time in less than a month
Dozens of stolen vehicles worth $2.6 million were seized at the Port of Montreal on Monday in an operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.
-
Judge postpones eviction of Montreal homeless encampment under Ville-Marie expressway
A Superior Court judge has ordered the Quebec government to postpone its plans to evict a group of people living in tents under a Montreal highway for 10 days.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier says Orange Shirt Day will not be a stat holiday this year
The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, known as Orange Shirt Day, will not be a statutory holiday this year in Manitoba.
-
Rivers expected to rise in coming days, province says in flood update
The province says it expects river levels to rise in the coming days with Manitoba's flood outlook continuing to warn of a major flood risk on the Red River.
-
Police arrest three people in string of bear spray attacks in St. Vital
Three people including a teenager have been arrested following several reported bear spray attacks in St. Vital Monday night.
Saskatoon
-
No trial for Saskatoon woman accused in Ottawa woman's nightclub death
A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter in the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub last fall has had her charge stayed.
-
Premiers Moe, Stefanson and Smith demand feds retract statements made over natural resource rights
The Premiers of Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba are calling on the federal government to retract statements made by federal justice minister David Lametti over the Natural Resource Revenue Act.
-
Saskatoon man charged for death threats, assault in Pendygrasse Road incident
A 24-year-old man faces charges following a domestic disturbance involving a weapon that led to police blocking traffic in the 400 block of Pendygrasse Road on Saturday.
Regina
-
Premiers Moe, Stefanson and Smith demand feds retract statements made over natural resource rights
The Premiers of Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba are calling on the federal government to retract statements made by federal justice minister David Lametti over the Natural Resource Revenue Act.
-
American Idol journey for Sask. musician ends with Top 55
Brayden King, a musician from Weyburn, Sask., was eliminated in the top 55 round of the popular musical talent show, American Idol.
-
No trial for Saskatoon woman accused in Ottawa woman's nightclub death
A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter in the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub last fall has had her charge stayed.
Atlantic
-
'It's so needless': Shock as Halifax Public Gardens building hit by second suspicious fire
The oldest part of the Halifax Public Gardens has been damaged by a suspicious fire.
-
Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County considering replacing RCMP
Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County is considering a new police force to replace the RCMP.
-
Charlottetown rental licensing delayed until after tourist season
Charlottetown’s first-in-the-region short-term rental licensing plan has been delayed over concerns they were incomplete.
London
-
Late afternoon collision takes out street light in northwest London, Ont.
A late afternoon crash snarled traffic in northwest London after a vehicle struck a street light on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Homicide investigation in London leads to charges
Charges have been laid against two people in relation to a homicide in London. Police launched the investigation after the body of a man was found in the area of Base Line Road West and West Street on March 26.
-
Commissioners Road cannabis lab leads to drugs, weapons and ammo seizure of $8.3-million
The dismantling of a cannabis extraction lab in London has led to drug and weapons charges against two people, one of which police are still looking for.
Northern Ontario
-
Two from the GTA died in Highway 11 crash in northern Ontario
Two people in their 20s from the Greater Toronto Area died in a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in northern Ontario on the weekend.
-
Ontario introduces new 'ultra-low' overnight hydro pricing
The Ontario government is introducing a new “ultra-low overnight” electricity plan that can benefit shift workers and individuals who charge electric vehicles while they sleep.
-
400 charges laid, 173 guns seized in cross-border Toronto bust
Forty-two people are facing more than 400 criminal charges following a year-long international gun trafficking investigation.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Kitchener teacher facing additional sex assault charges
A teacher from Queensmount Public School in Kitchener is facing four new sex assault charges involving a youth.
-
Kitchener Rangers sell 14,000 tickets in 6 hours for second round of OHL playoffs
The Kitchener Rangers said the franchise sold 14,000 tickets in six hours for the second round of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playoffs.
-
'We’re Canadians, we’ve got to get out': Sun seekers hit local patios
Kitchener and Waterloo enjoyed the warmest day of the year on Tuesday with temperatures cracking the 20 degree mark, and it’s only supposed to get warmer as the week goes on.