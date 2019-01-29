

CTV Vancouver





A man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed during an incident in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood Tuesday morning.

Police were dispatched to the area of West Hastings and Abbott streets at about 9:30 a.m. after a man called 911 asking for help.

They located the 40-year-old victim suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds. The man was transported to hospital, and his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Const. Jason Doucette said it appears he was stabbed during an altercation at a residence nearby.

No arrests have been made, he said.