VANCOUVER -- A 53-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated assault after a stabbing at the Vancouver Law Courts this week.

Sgt. Steve Addison of Vancouver police says in an email statement that the accused and the victim were at the court for a civil matter that was scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday.

Addison says the 53-year-old victim was seriously hurt in the stabbing, which occurred before the court session began.

The Ministry of Attorney General says it is aware of an assault at the law courts and that safety and security of all court users and staff is a top priority.

The ministry says in a statement it is reviewing the incident to determine if further measures need to be taken at the court building.

There are security checkpoints for some courtrooms at the Vancouver Law Courts but not for the entire building, although the ministry says weapons are prohibited from being brought into the courthouse.

Vancouver police say sheriffs held the suspect until police arrived.

Catherine Shen is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2021.