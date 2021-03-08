VANCOUVER -- Construction is beginning at the new St. Paul's Hospital in downtown Vancouver with facilities expected to be ready in 2027.

B.C.'s minister of health made the announcement during a morning news conference Monday.

St. Paul's Hospital will continue to operate out of its Burrard Street location until the new hospital at 1002 Station St. has been built and is fully operational.

St. Paul's Foundation has committed to raising $125 million to go towards the new hospital, while the province is contributing just under $1.2 billion.

The remainder of funds needed for its construction will come from the sale of the Burrard Street property.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Meagan Gill