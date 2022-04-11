Spring Fashion Trends with Stylist Erica Wark

Temperatures are on the rise, which means there's no better time to update the wardrobe.

Style Expert Erica Wark joined CTV Morning Live with spring styles from WINNERS + Marshalls to discuss how to stay stylish, on-trend and on budget this season.

Wark shared five key trends to be on the lookout for this spring.

Retro Resurgence: From '70s prints to Y2K silhouettes, retro style from all eras is one of the biggest trends for this spring and summer.

Prints Please: The spring season is all about making a statement with bold prints and patterns.

Joyful Dressing: The spring runways have been drench in colour. Wark says to not shy away from mood hues and the brighter the better.

New Office Attire: After two years working from home, many people are finally headed back to the office. Wark recommends opting for work-friendly takes on more casual styles.

Cut-it-Out: One of the biggest red carpet trends for the season are cut-outs. Strategically placed cut-outs provide subtle glimpses of skin in unexpected places.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to check out the looks from Erica Wark.