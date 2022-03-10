Spring Cleaning Tips with Centra Windows

LANGLEY -

The spring season is around the corner, which means it is time to wash away the winter dirt and grime.

The team at Centra Windows joined CTV Morning Live with some expert tips.

Before cleaning the windows of the home, it is important to remove any debris. This will prevent it getting rubbed into the glass during cleaning.

Cleaning the window simply requires using warm soap and water.

Droppings and bug splats should be soaked first to allow them to soften.

The entire surface should be wiped until it is dry. This prevents residue and spots appearing in sunlight.

People should clean both the interior and exterior of the window. This will give the appearance that they have been professionally cleaned.

Some homeowners may have noticed that their windows were inefficent during the cold winter months.

The transitional spring season is the perfect time to reach out to professionals like Centra Windows to get a personalized solution.

They offer free in-home consultations.

New windows help the entire home run more efficiently when it comes to heating and cooling, plus they result in savings on utility bills.

Check out the full videos from CTV Morning Live to learn more.