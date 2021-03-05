VANCOUVER -- Spring is right around the corner and many people are looking to refresh after the winter season.

Beauty expert Shobana Lakkavally joined CTV Morning Live on Friday to share some of her favourite finds.

For calm and relaxation, Lakkavally recommended a Canadian company called Bleu Lavande.

Bleu Lavande hails from Quebec and offers natural products with aromatherapeutic lavender oil.

For hair care, Lakkavally reminded viewers to take care of their scalp health.

This can often be a neglected aspect of a wellness routine.

The scalp requires proper cleansing, exfoliating and moisture to aid in healthy hair growth.

Nioxin Scalp Relief is designed for sensitive scalp types.

Many people have opted to start colouring their hair at home over the last year.

Lakkavally recommended salon quality products from Pureology.

Pureology Hydrate Duo + Color Fanatic are vegan and provide deep nourishment.

Adequate nutrients are imperative for overall health.

Lakkavally recommended Garden of Life Probiotics and said this can help reduce overall body and skin inflammation.

Lakkavally also shared that Vitamin C is the holy grail of skincare and recommended The Roc Vitamin C Complex.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to get more beauty tips from Shobana Lakkavally.