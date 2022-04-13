Spot a tick while camping, hiking? Here's what the BCCDC wants you to do

Warmer spring weather doesn't just draw outdoor enthusiasts to local mountains and green spaces, but it also means more ticks are beginning to emerge.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control launched a new campaign asking residents to take pictures of any ticks they spot – whether it's on a person or pet, or in the environment – to help researchers better understand the local risk of Lyme disease.

The program, running in partnership with an app and website called eTick, enables locals to upload photos of the tick for identification.

After photos are sent in, they're reviewed and identified. Information is given about whether a bite from that tick could lead to disease and if any additional steps should be taken.

Data from the photos are also used to create other tools, like maps, so users can see information by species, year or region.

One particularly concerning species that can carry the bacteria that causes Lyme disease, the BCCDC said, is the western blacklegged tick. During a pilot project the agency ran last year, nearly 45 per cent of the ticks submitted in B.C. were the western blacklegged tick.

Even so, the risk of Lyme disease remains low in the province, the BCCDC said. Out of tests sent to the B.C. Provincial Health Laboratory, less than one per cent of the western blacklegged tick samples were infected with the bacteria that causes Lyme disease.

"While the geographic distribution of ticks has remained stable and Lyme disease in people has remained very low in B.C., there are concerns that this may shift as the climate changes," a statement from the BCCDC said.

"Certain types of ticks may expand into new areas and carry with them the Lyme bacteria or other new pathogens. Understanding which ticks are in what regions is key to helping B.C. residents understand health risks from ticks while also contributing to tick surveillance efforts in the province."

If left untreated, Lyme disease can lead to serious long-term complications like arthritis, joint pain, swelling or neurological issues.

Photos of ticks can be uploaded through the eTick app or on etick.ca.