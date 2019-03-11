Sports car enthusiasts in Vancouver are crying foul after receiving vehicle inspection notices, claiming they’re being harassed by police officers.

They say many who drive sports cars are being pulled over and given a vehicle inspection notice, which requires them to take their vehicle to a mechanic to address any safety concerns.

Eddie Clark, who drives a Fiat 124 Spider, was given one of these notices, told his exhaust was too loud and his tires were too low.

“It’s bewildering being pulled over for a safety issue for a new car,” he said. “They told me that for my own safety, I needed to get my vehicle inspected.”

When he did bring it to a mechanic, his vehicle passed the inspection and he even got his car raised just to ensure he doesn’t get pulled over by police again.

Ironically, according to Clark, when the car was raised to one inch like the officers requested, it is slightly out of the manufacturer’s specifications.

“There’s a threshold between a car enthusiast who mildly modifies their car and someone who just completely destroys a car and makes it unsafe for the road.”

Unlike other traffic tickets, such as a speeding ticket, a vehicle inspection notice cannot be disputed.

Clark paid $150 for the inspection and now he has no recourse.

“For some folks, it is a lot of money out of their pocket that they’re not going to get back. So it’s a slap in the face.”

The crackdown isn’t just an observation. According to the Vancouver Police Department’s own numbers, there has been a spike in overall inspection notices.

From 2013 to 2017, on average, the VPD gave out 555 notices and orders annually.

In 2018, that number rose to 1,050.

It was only in September 2018 that the number really started to pick up. The first quarter of the year saw 133 notices but in the last quarter, there were 485.

The VPD has not returned multiple requests for an interview as of publishing the story.