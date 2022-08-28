South Surrey shooting now fatal, homicide team called

A shooting in South Surrey Saturday night has turned fatal, RCMP say.

Surrey RCMP were called to 19th Avenue near 20 Avenue and 168 Street at about 11 p.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired.

The victim was found shortly after officers arrived and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the victim – a 37-year-old man – has since died.

Police said the investigation is still in the early stages, but preliminary information suggests the shooting is an isolated incident.

Officers said the parties involved knew each other.

"Several people were detained by police following the incident," Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

"Police are working to determine who may have been involved in the shooting."

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called, and is appealing for witnesses and dash cam video from the area.

Tips can be provided by calling the IHIT information line at 877-551-4448 or emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, police said.

With files from The Canadian Press