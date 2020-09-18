VANCOUVER -- Border officials allege a U.S. man tried to cross the border into B.C. recently with several prohibited and restricted weapons.

In a news release Friday, the Canada Border Services Agency announced charges against a man from Alaska.

It is alleged the man who tried to cross at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon port of entry at the end of July had 14 firearms with him at the time.

CBSA says its officers seized four prohibited semiautomatic (assault-style) rifles at the time.

The agency claims the man had another three prohibited handguns, one restricted handgun and six non-restricted long guns, all of which it says were seized.

Corey Scott Kettering was arrested, and has since been released, CBSA says.

The 33-year-old is due to appear in court again Monday on a smuggling charge, according to the federal agency.

Additionally, he's been charged with making false or deceptive statements, as well as seven counts of possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, and six counts of possession of a firearm pursuant to Section 91(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

In a statement, CBSA advised travellers to leave their firearms at home when possible. Those who do bring them across the border must declare them, and their firearms must meet import regulations.