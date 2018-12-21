

CTV Vancouver





The person killed during Thursday's powerful windstorm was inside a tent with several others when a tree came crashing down on them, according to authorities.

Mounties said there were five people in the tent, which was set up in a wooded area near the Vancouver Island community of Duncan when whipping winds toppled the tree at around 11:30 a.m.

First responders found one woman dead at the scene and two men injured, including one victim who had to be airlifted to hospital.

The extent of the survivors' injuries hasn't been released.

There were a number of other people hurt by falling trees and other wind-related incidents Thursday as gusting winds of up to 100 km/h battered southwest B.C.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News paramedics responded to more than a dozen wind-related calls and helped more than 20 patients over the course of the day.

The incident in Duncan is the only fatality that's been reported. Mounties said the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP and BC Coroners Service are continuing to investigate the tragedy.