Some residents hesitant to return to CRAB Park following city’s cleanup

Some residents who were forced to move out of a Vancouver homeless encampment are skeptical to move back in following the city’s cleanup of the site.

“It’s a lot to ask to hustle people along,” said Ze, a recent CRAB Park resident. “Particularly when you’re telling people they can’t bring the things they need.”

In March, The Vancouver Park Board began its process of cleaning up the encampment, stating the conditions in the park's designated shelter area have become unsafe and unhygienic, with “significant amounts of debris and garbage, non-compliant materials, propane tanks, rats, needles, and feces."

On Thursday, residents were allowed to move back into a designated space with 27 tents. As of Thursday afternoon, only five people had moved back. Many did not want to part with their belongings, as their items need to fit into 10 ft. by 10 ft. spaces.

Michelle Gagnon-Creeley, a long-time volunteer at CRAB Park, said residents were feeling uncertain about the requirement.

“That’s not a very big space, so there might be folks who have to give up their belongings in order to fit within that restriction,” they said.

Debris, propane tanks

During the clean up process, the city said crews removed more than 90,000 kilograms of debris and material, 20 propane tanks and six generators.

Advocates have criticized the city's approach, calling it “inhumane” and “dehumanizing” for residents.

Gagnon-Creeley said she would have liked to have seen the city engage in more consultation with residents.

“Residents are feeling a lot of emotions that aren’t good,” they said. “Fearful, traumatized, anxious.”

‘Encampments aren’t going away’

According to Sandra Singh, the deputy city manager, residents can store their belongings at the Aboriginal Front Door Society located on Main Street.

Singh added the designated area where residents live will eventually be made smaller once shelter or housing is provided for people.

“As we're able to relocate people into housing, we will be seeking to shrink the area and return it to whole park use,” said Singh.

“I think it would be amazing if we could find housing for all the humans at CRAB Park,” Gagnon-Creeley said. “The reality is encampments aren’t going away.”

For those who want to stay in the designated area, their tents can remain throughout the day. People who do not want to relocate will have to follow the park control bylaw, which allows them to shelter at night, but requires them to remove structures during the day.

“At some point every person is going to need to make a decision as to whether or not they choose to move back in under the new requirements and guidelines, or whether they choose not to move in," Singh said.

A 2022 B.C. Supreme Court decision allows for people to shelter in a designated section of CRAB Park 24/7, unlike in other Vancouver parks where people have to pack up and leave every morning.