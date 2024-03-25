Cleanup in Vancouver's CRAB Park expected to begin Monday

The deadline to leave has arrived for CRAB Park residents, as Vancouver city crews are expected to move in to clean up the area.

In mid-March, the city explained that its proposed plan is to shut down the section of CRAB Park designated for the tent city for a week starting March 25, in order to move in equipment to clean piles of debris and unsafe structures.

The park board said in January an assessment found that the area couldn't be cleaned by hand. The dangers inside the camp were said to include debris, propane tanks, needles, feces and a rat infestation.

On Sunday and Monday morning, both advocates and campers told CTV News that there is growing frustration as many feel a disconnect between them and the city.

“I think it’s a bit ridiculous but we don’t get much of a say in the matter,” said Justice Raines, a camper.

“The mood is that people are very frustrated by this entire process. There have been numerous inconsistencies; lack of information and it’s extremely not consultative. It’s absolutely not been respected,” said Fiona York, a longtime advocate for the campers.

York has not disputed that the area needs a clean up, but says the process has been rushed and that residents' feedback has not been properly addressed. Last week, she explained that over two dozen campers did their own cleaning of the encampment, and collected a total of 176 bins of garbage and about 600 kilograms of scrap metal.

On Sunday, residents were required to move to a temporary sheltering area in the park. Although, it was said people will be “escorted” out by police if they refuse to relocate to another area of the park that was fenced off last week. The city says campers should be allowed to move back once the cleanup is finished, which is slated for April 1.

A 2022 B.C. Supreme Court decision allows for people to shelter in a designated section of CRAB Park.