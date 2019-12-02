VANCOUVER -- Passengers planning to use Harbour Air Monday are advised to check their flight status, as several trips have been impacted by weather.

In a message posted on Twitter, the airline said fog and poor visibility were behind the cancellations and delays.

An 8 a.m. flight from the Vancouver Harbour to Victoria's was cancelled, and the next two flights were marked as delayed by half an hour.

Another between the cities said it was currently on time, but was at risk of delay.

Those flying the opposite direction also faced cancellations and delays, including an 8 a.m. flight from Victoria, which was cancelled.

Flights between Vancouver and Nanaimo were affected by weather, and the small planes were also grounded to and from Salt Spring Island and Seattle.

It appeared the airline expected to be operating as usual by 10:30 a.m., but anyone with a ticket is advised to monitor their flight status.

Those with cancelled flights should contact Harbour Air's reservations Centre to rebook. https://www.harbourair.com/contact-us/

The airline says it maintains a 98 per cent reliability factor on scheduled flights, but the quickly changing conditions on B.C.'s coast means service may be temporarily suspended.

When possible, Harbour Air will re-route flights to alternate locations and provide ground transportation to the original destination, it says, and when the airline can't fly, it will help guests find other options.