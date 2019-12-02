VANCOUVER -- After a week of cold temperatures, Vancouver is expected to see warmer, rainier weather in the week ahead.

Environment Canada predicts the city will see at least seven straight days of rain, with high temperatures typically reaching 7 or 8 C all week.

Temperatures aren't expected to dip below 3 C overnight, which is a dramatic shift from last week when the region was warned temperatures could get as cold as -10 C with wind chill.

Last week also saw strong winds, which came in with an Arctic ridge of high pressure that was expected to bring a sudden dose of winter weather to the Lower Mainland.

In the coming days, however, Metro Vancouverites can expect periods of rain every day. Monday might see as much as 10 to 15 millimetres accumulate.

Unfortunately, the wet weather could be bad news for the North Shore mountains. Grouse and Cypress mountains opened with limited runs this past weekend, but both could be seeing rain this week.

Grouse is expected to see a mix of rain and snow over the next couple of days, with sunnier breaks in the forecast later on in the week. Cypress might see some rain on Monday and Tuesday, with a possibility of snow on Wednesday.

Up in Whistler, which opened last Thursday, it's expected to be a little colder on the mountain with temperatures not going above freezing and getting as cold as -6 C next weekend. Several centimetres of snow could accumulate at the ski resort over the next few days.

