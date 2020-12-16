VANCOUVER -- Some good news for British Columbians who've been missing fitness facilities: the province is now allowing certain activities to resume.

Indoor group exercises that are considered low intensity are now permitted.

This is provided an updated COVID-19 safety plan is in place, and the guidelines are posted clearly at the facility for everyone to follow.

Among the measures that must be met are that all heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems are working properly, and that shared equipment is cleaned and disinfected between each use.

Changerooms and showers must be closed, and floor markings and barriers should be used to direct people and ensure physical distancing. The full list can be read online.

Low intensity group exercises are those that do not cause a "sustained and accelerated rate of breathing and do not involve close contact with other people," the province says.

These include yoga, low-intensity cardio and exercise machines, pilates, light weightlifting and stretching, as well as tai chi and low-intensity barre classes.

Exercises such as aerobics, boot camp, bodybuilding, circuit training and crossfit are considered high-intensity, as are dance classes, high-intensity interval training, spin classes, kickboxing and power yoga.

High-intensity group exercise is still not permitted in B.C. Adult team sports are also suspended.