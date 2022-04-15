A number of customers have reported e-transfers disappearing from their Royal Bank of Canada accounts, something the company has promised to resolve.

Several people flagged the issue on social media Friday, saying money that had previously been deposited into their account had gone missing.

"It was there yesterday and now it's gone. What's happening?" one Twitter user wrote.

"What's the deal? Received a confirmation that an e-transfer was deposited to my account last night and the money still isn't in the account," posted another.

RBC has acknowledged a "technical issue" that resulted in recently deposited e-transfers no longer appearing, and said it is working on a resolution.

The affected transfers were sent between 12 a.m. EST on April 13 and 11 p.m. EST on April 14, according to a statement on the bank's website.

"Specifically, the impact is limited to e-transfers that were auto-deposited and are not appearing in client accounts. E-transfers sent outside of that time period are not impacted," the statement reads.

@RBC Where is my money!! This is totally unacceptable, no statement released, nothing . — Samantha Harris (@Sam_Harris16) April 15, 2022

"We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience."

The company did not provide any further details on the nature of the technical issue when contacted by CTV News.

Asked how long it could take for the money to reappear in customers' accounts, an RBC spokesperson said the bank was "working to post these entries and reflect accurate account balances as quickly as possible."