Some chickens 'perished' after crash involving truck carrying cages on Highway 1: contractor

A stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley, B.C. was closed for hours Monday after a transport truck carrying chickens went into a ditch.

Darren Ell, the general manager of Mainroad Lower Mainland contracting, said the truck was in a collision with another vehicle and that the closure of the route was necessary in order to bring in heavy equipment to recover the truck as well as the livestock. Some of the chickens did not survive, he noted.

"I am not certain on how many chickens perished, but there were some fatalities," he wrote in an email to CTV News.

The Ministry of Transportation first reported a lane closure on Highway 1 westbound at 232 Street around 9 a.m. Social media posts from Mainroad Lower Mainland Contracting shed more light on the cause of the closure, saying that the incident involved a truck carrying livestock.

"Crews continue to work as quick as possible to transfer chicken cages onto a new truck," the tweet said, showing a photo of cages stacked high on a flatbed.

The road reopened just before 2 p.m.