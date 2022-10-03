Some B.C. residents booking fall boosters without invitations

A number of eager British Columbians have managed to schedule a fall booster of the COVID-19 vaccine without an invitation – though officials stress that protecting the most vulnerable remains their priority.

Over the last two days, several social media users have reported successfully booking an appointment by calling the province's vaccine hotline, with some managing to receive their fourth dose just hours later.

"You don't need an invite for the bivalent vaccine," one Reddit user wrote on Sunday. "Sharing because public health messaging is making this way harder than it really is."

Others followed suit and came back to report similar results: "Thanks so much for this. I just booked mine and my family's shots," said one commenter.

Some said they managed to get a booster dose by walking into a neighbourhood pharmacy without an appointment – though a number of others reported being turned down both on the hotline and in person.

CTV News reached out to several social media users who said they had booked a fourth dose, but has not received a response from any of them.

Asked whether the government discourages people from trying their luck on the hotline, B.C.'s Ministry of Health noted that invitations are going out in a determined order based on a variety of risk factors.

"As we have done during other stages of the pandemic, we must protect our most vulnerable, our health-care system, our communities and the economy," the ministry wrote in an email.

Invites are currently being extended to those age 43 or older in the general population, Indigenous people of all ages, those considered extremely clinically vulnerable, and health-care workers.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has recommended a six-month interval between third and fourth doses. Anyone who has recently caught COVID-19 is also advised to hold off on getting a booster until three months after their infection, for the strongest immune response.

As of Monday morning, approximately 1.75 million invitations had been sent, according to the province.