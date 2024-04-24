Fatal stabbing near White Rock promenade under investigation: RCMP
A homicide is under investigation in White Rock, B.C., marking the second stabbing near the waterfront promenade in a 48-hour period.
Police said they were called to Marine Drive between Cypress and Dolphin streets just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday about a man with apparent stab wounds. While life-saving measures were given to the victim, he died on scene.
Investigators said a suspect has not been located, even though police "arrived on scene within minutes of the initial call."
The suspect is described as a Black man who is about 5'11". Police said he was seen wearing a hat and a grey hoodie at the time of the stabbing, and was last seen heading north from the promenade towards Marine Drive.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the investigation and the area will be blocked off "for an undetermined amount of time," police said.
Tuesday's stabbing is the second in just two days. Police were called to the promenade on Sunday night at about 9 p.m. In that incident, a 28-year-old victim was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Few details have been provided about that incident, but police said they don't believe the victim and suspect knew each other, "or that there was any confrontation prior to the incident."
A similar suspect description was provided for the two incidents, but police said they're still " investigating to determine whether or not there is a conclusive link between the two events."
"Undoubtedly these violent incidents have raised concerns surrounding safety in our community and we want to assure the public that their safety is our top priority," Staff Sgt. Rob Dixon. "Patrols in the area have been increased and our officers will be working with IHIT to identify the suspect."
One resident who has lived in the area for 13 years told CTV News Vancouver the "community's changed a lot," with more parties and bonfires in the area.
"We've never had this type of problem down here in White Rock and it's a shame," Brad Sakiyama said, adding people are scared. "It's been a little wild down here lately."
In a statement issued Monday, White Rock Mayor Megan Knight described Sunday's incident as "deeply concerning."
"While recent events in our community have been distressing, incidents of this nature have not significantly increased over the years. Public safety is our foremost priority," Knight said. "The RCMP is actively investigating, and the community’s support is vital as we work alongside our law enforcement agencies."
IHIT, White Rock RCMP and White Rock's mayor are scheduled to hold a news conference about the two incidents on Wednesday afternoon.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kraig Krause
