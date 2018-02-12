Officials are reminding outdoor enthusiasts to be careful in B.C.'s backcountry after two tragic snowmobiling accidents and a mountaintop rescue during the Family Day long weekend.

A snowmobiler died on Saturday near Whistler, B.C. when a ledge of snow he was stopped on collapsed. RCMP say it happened at about 3:15 p.m. near Mount Callaghan.

The victim, a 52-year-old man from Nanaimo, fell 250 feet onto the slope and was partially buried. Other snowmobilers in the area dug him out and began CPR, but despite their best efforts he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The day before, another snowmobiler was airlifted to hospital in Calgary after an avalanche near Golden, B.C.

On Sunday, three teenagers stranded on top of snowy Alouette Mountain in Maple Ridge had to be retrieved by helicopter.