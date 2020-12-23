VANCOUVER -- An approaching winter storm could dump as much as 60 centimetres of snow on some parts of B.C. this week.

Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for a large portion of B.C. ranging from Haida Gwaii to the Peace River region.

The area expected to see the greatest impact is inland sections of the North Coast, which is forecast to receive 30 to 60 centimetres.

There's a winter storm warning in effect for that region.

Elsewhere, up to 20 centimetres is possible. Snowfall warnings were issued Wednesday morning for Peace River and Williston, especially along Pine Pass on Highway 97, as well as Bulkley Valley and the Lakes District.

Environment Canada says those areas can expect between 10 and 20 centimetres to fall during periods of heavy snow. The snow is forecast to start Wednesday evening, getting heavier later into the night, and continuing through Thursday morning and afternoon.

Further north, Haines Road and South Klondike Highway may see up to 25 centimetres as a frontal system brings periods of heavy snow to the area, the forecaster warned.

Check out the latest on these weather warnings on Environment Canada's website.

Avalanche Canada has also issued warnings for much of western Canada, including along the B.C.-Alberta border.

Elsewhere in the province, avalanche advisories and warnings are in effect in areas known as Northwest Inland, Northwest Coastal, Sea to Sky and South Coast Inland, and on Vancouver Island.