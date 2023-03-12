Snowfall warning in effect for Coquihalla

Drivers on Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt are being warned to brace for changing and challenging conditions.

A snowfall warning is in effect Sunday and is expected to remain in place until Tuesday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Between 10 and 20 cm of snow is expected to fall, but there is also rain in the forecast. ECCC says precipitation is predicted to change from "snow to rain and back to snow" depending on the temperature and elevation.

"As the cold front pushes through Monday night, the snow will briefly intensify. In the wake of the cold front early Tuesday morning, skies may clear, resulting in the potential for rain or snow to freeze to surfaces," the weather agency's warning says.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

Anyone planning travel along the route is urged to drive to conditions and to check for updated weather and traffic alerts.