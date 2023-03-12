Snowfall warning in effect for Coquihalla

Coquihalla Highway is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock) Coquihalla Highway is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How BBC host's tweet, suspension upended U.K.'s sports weekend

The BBC's sports coverage was hit with a second day of severe disruptions Sunday as dozens of staff refused to work in solidarity with top soccer host Gary Lineker, who was suspended by the broadcaster after he tweeted criticism of the British government's asylum policy.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener