Several cities across the Lower Mainland are expected to see either snowfall or strong gusting winds Friday as the latest blast of winter weather hits the region.

Environment Canada is forecasting up to 4 cm of snow will accumulate in parts of Metro Vancouver by the time conditions taper off overnight.

"Snow is expected today as a low develops off Vancouver Island," the weather agency said in a 4:44 a.m. weather statement. "Please monitor forecasts and alerts as additional weather warnings may be issued."

Vancouver, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, New Westminster, Delta, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge are all expected to see snowfall. Some areas had already started seeing snowfall by mid-morning.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada warns other areas, including Surrey, Langley and Abbotsford, could see winds strong enough to potentially cause property damage.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage," it said in a Friday weather warning.

Outflow winds gusting up to 90 km/h are expected to develop over the evening and continue on Saturday, potentially leading to low-visibility in areas where there's also falling snow.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds," Environment Canada said.