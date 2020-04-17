Regional and local governments in the B.C. Interior are urging residents to prepare for potential flooding this year -- but to be mindful of physical distancing requirements while they do it.

The City of Kamloops says homeowners won't be able to help each other sandbag properties as waters rise during this year's spring runoff.

City officials say residents should start working on a flood protection plan because restrictions aimed at halting the spread of COVID-19 will mean all tasks will take longer and be more challenging.

A statement from the Cariboo Regional District says unfilled bags and sand are available at two locations as above average snow packs and warm weather raise water levels in river and streams.