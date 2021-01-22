VANCOUVER -- Metro Vancouver will likely see some snow over the weekend, with Environment Canada predicting up to five centimetres could fall in most of the region.

The federal forecaster issued a special weather statement saying the Lower Mainland, Sunshine Coast, central coast and sections of Vancouver Island will see some flakes.

"A cool airmass and low pressure system will slide along coastal B.C. on Saturday," the weather statement says.

"Snow is forecast to begin Saturday night and continue into Sunday. By Sunday afternoon snow will become mixed with rain in many areas."

Some sections of Vancouver Island could see as much as 15 centimetres accumulate.

Vancouver's forecast for the next week predicts sun for Friday and Saturday, but a mix of rain and snow through to next Thursday.

Overnight on Friday the temperature is expected to be the coldest for the next several days, with lows dipping to -3 C. Temperatures could rise to as high as 5 C next week.

In anticipation of the cold, the City of Vancouver has opened extra warming centres and shelter spaces until at least Jan. 25. Physical distancing will be encouraged at all locations to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.