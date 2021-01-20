VANCOUVER -- With lows around the freezing mark, Vancouver may see some snow this weekend.

Environment Canada's seven-day forecast suggests snow and flurries are possible between Saturday and Monday.

The weather agency predicts the overnight lows will dip down overnight to -2 C by Friday, though skies are expected to be clear that day.

But on Saturday, the clouds will move in, and forecasters suggest there could be snow as the low falls to 0 overnight.

Snow and rain are possible continuing into Sunday and Monday. The high is expected to reach 4 C all three days, but overnight lows are between 0 and -1 C, according to the forecast.

It's unlikely the snow will stick around during the day as the temperature warms up.

The average low for this time of year is 0.5, but Vancouver saw a record broken on Jan. 20, 1962, when the mercury plummeted to -12.8.