COQUITLAM, B.C. -- A somewhat unexpected snowfall blanketed parts of the Lower Mainland Thursday morning.

Winter storm and snowfall warnings had been issued for some parts of the South Coast including the Sea-to-Sky Highway passing through Whistler and Squamish, but not in Metro Vancouver.

The amount of accumulation varied from city to city and even within municipalities.

Some areas were blanketed in snow, while others just saw rain.

Parts of Vancouver, Coquitlam, Burnaby, Surrey and Pitt Meadows saw significant accumulation with about seven centimetres on the ground.

Most roads in the region were not prepped with salt or brine ahead of time, creating slippery conditions for drivers.

It was particularly treacherous on the Port Mann Bridge, with the bridge deck unplowed at the start of the morning commute.

Slushy conditions forced drivers to a slow crawl into the Burnaby Lake area.

Plows and salting trucks were out in full force during the morning commute.

Drivers are being urged to slow down and drive for the conditions.