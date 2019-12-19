VANCOUVER -- With less than a week to go before Christmas, a winter storm is blowing into southern B.C. that's expected to deliver rain and heavy snow before the weekend.

The forecast could spell trouble for the many families who are planning to travel for the holidays, especially those going from the Lower Mainland into the Southern Interior.

Environment Canada has issued a series of weather warnings spanning from Whistler to the Alberta border, with some areas expected to see up to 60 cm of snow by late Friday afternoon.

"An approaching frontal system will track inland today and stall across the Southern Interior tonight. Snow, at times heavy, will begin this evening and persist through Friday," the agency cautioned.

About 15 cm of snow is forecast to fall on the Sea to Sky Highway before tapering to wet flurries mixed with rain on Friday. Environment Canada said drivers should be ready to adjust their driving accordingly.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," the agency said. "Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight."

Parts of the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3 are forecast to see dozens of centimetres of snow, which could accumulate rapidly and make driving difficult.

Environment Canada warned that visibility can be suddenly reduced in heavy snow, and reminded motorists heading onto the highways to use winter tires and chains.

There are more snowfall warnings farther east, including in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland, Sicamous and Grand Forks, which are all expected to see "at least 10 cm" of snowfall before the forecast changes to showers on Friday.

For the latest Environment Canada weather warnings visit the agency's website.