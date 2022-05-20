Smoked BBQ with mushrooms, Sukuma wiki and quinoa

Here's how to make the smoked barbecue with mushrooms, Sukuma wiki and quinoa featured on CTV Morning Live Vancouver on Friday, May 20.

SMOKED BBQ MUSHROOMS

Ingredients

4 King oyster mushrooms (300g)

3 cups water or broth

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. sea salt

2 cloves garlic, mashed

1/2 tsp. paprika

1/2 tsp. cayenne or chili powder (optional)

2 cups cold water

4 rice paper sheets

2 cups tapioca starch

Instructions

1. Bring water/broth to boil on medium heat and add oil, pepper, 1 tsp salt, paprika and garlic

2. Add whole mushrooms once boiled and cook until mushrooms are tender (about 15 minutes)

3. Remove mushrooms from broth, cool for a couple of minutes and slice light to create cutlets. Keep broth for quinoa

4. Add 1 tsp garlic puree, cayenne powder, or chili powder, 1/2 tsp sea salt, 1 tbsp olive oil into a mixing bowl and mix together

5. Add mushroom cutlets to the bowl and mix together

6. Place 2 cups cold water into shallow bowl or plate

7. Place 1 sheet at a time in water for 5 seconds and place on clean surface, add cutlets in the middle of the sheet and fold right and left side and top and both

8. Toss each cutlet in a bowl or plate of tapioca starch

9. Heat olive oil in frying pan on medium heat, place cutlet on pan, leave enough space so they don’t stick together

10. Flip each mushroom cutlet until crispy and place on lined sheet or paper

11. Brush both side of the mushroom cutlets with BBQ sauce. We use Kula Scotch Bonnet BBQ Sauce

12. Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 15 minutes

13. Remove from oven, and enjoy with your choice of grains and salad



QUINOA

Ingredients

1-2 tbsp. olive oil

1/2 tsp. minced garlic

1 diced red pepper

1 cup quinoa

2 cups broth

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. sea salt

Instructions

1. Add oil and garlic in a pot on medium heat for 1 minute, add red peppers and sautee

2. Add quinoa and black peppers, broth and sea salt. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 15 minutes

3. Remove lid and fluff with fork and turn off heat, top with cilantro

SUKUMA WIKI

Cook Time: 15 Minutes

Servings: 3-4 servings

Ingredients

2 tbsp. olive oil

2 cloves crushed garlic

2 tbsp. tomato paste

1/4 red hot Thai pepper (optional)

1/2 tsp. berbere, cayenne powder

2 bunch chopped collard greens or kale, or half medium green cabbage

2 tsp. salt

1/2 cup water

Directions

1. Heat a pan on medium heat

2. Add olive oil, garlic and hot pepper. Once soft, add berbere or cayenne powder

3. Add tomato paste, and stir, then add 1/2 cup of water. Cook for 5 minutes

4. Add chopped collard greens or cabbage, cook for 5 minutes

5. Add salt and check for taste