Smoked BBQ with mushrooms, Sukuma wiki and quinoa
Here's how to make the smoked barbecue with mushrooms, Sukuma wiki and quinoa featured on CTV Morning Live Vancouver on Friday, May 20.
SMOKED BBQ MUSHROOMS
Ingredients
4 King oyster mushrooms (300g)
3 cups water or broth
2 tbsp. olive oil
1 tsp. black pepper
1 tsp. sea salt
2 cloves garlic, mashed
1/2 tsp. paprika
1/2 tsp. cayenne or chili powder (optional)
2 cups cold water
4 rice paper sheets
2 cups tapioca starch
Instructions
1. Bring water/broth to boil on medium heat and add oil, pepper, 1 tsp salt, paprika and garlic
2. Add whole mushrooms once boiled and cook until mushrooms are tender (about 15 minutes)
3. Remove mushrooms from broth, cool for a couple of minutes and slice light to create cutlets. Keep broth for quinoa
4. Add 1 tsp garlic puree, cayenne powder, or chili powder, 1/2 tsp sea salt, 1 tbsp olive oil into a mixing bowl and mix together
5. Add mushroom cutlets to the bowl and mix together
6. Place 2 cups cold water into shallow bowl or plate
7. Place 1 sheet at a time in water for 5 seconds and place on clean surface, add cutlets in the middle of the sheet and fold right and left side and top and both
8. Toss each cutlet in a bowl or plate of tapioca starch
9. Heat olive oil in frying pan on medium heat, place cutlet on pan, leave enough space so they don’t stick together
10. Flip each mushroom cutlet until crispy and place on lined sheet or paper
11. Brush both side of the mushroom cutlets with BBQ sauce. We use Kula Scotch Bonnet BBQ Sauce
12. Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 15 minutes
13. Remove from oven, and enjoy with your choice of grains and salad
QUINOA
Ingredients
1-2 tbsp. olive oil
1/2 tsp. minced garlic
1 diced red pepper
1 cup quinoa
2 cups broth
1/2 tsp. black pepper
1 tsp. sea salt
Instructions
1. Add oil and garlic in a pot on medium heat for 1 minute, add red peppers and sautee
2. Add quinoa and black peppers, broth and sea salt. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 15 minutes
3. Remove lid and fluff with fork and turn off heat, top with cilantro
SUKUMA WIKI
Cook Time: 15 Minutes
Servings: 3-4 servings
Ingredients
2 tbsp. olive oil
2 cloves crushed garlic
2 tbsp. tomato paste
1/4 red hot Thai pepper (optional)
1/2 tsp. berbere, cayenne powder
2 bunch chopped collard greens or kale, or half medium green cabbage
2 tsp. salt
1/2 cup water
Directions
1. Heat a pan on medium heat
2. Add olive oil, garlic and hot pepper. Once soft, add berbere or cayenne powder
3. Add tomato paste, and stir, then add 1/2 cup of water. Cook for 5 minutes
4. Add chopped collard greens or cabbage, cook for 5 minutes
5. Add salt and check for taste
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why Canada is banning Huawei from participating in Canada's 5G network
The federal government is banning China's Huawei Technologies from involvement in Canada's 5G wireless network. Huawei and the Chinese government have vigorously denied accusations around the danger of spying, saying that the company poses no security threat.
Quebec confirms first two cases of monkeypox; 20 other suspected cases under investigation
Quebec's health ministry announced Thursday evening there are two confirmed cases of monkeypox in the province, while 20 other suspected cases are still under investigation.
LIVE NOW | Tam gives federal pandemic update, answers questions on monkeypox
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam and other federal officials are providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in a virtual press conference.
After N.B. police killing of Indigenous woman, chiefs demand systemic racism inquiry
The six chiefs of the Wolastoqey Nation in New Brunswick say this week's coroner's inquest into the police killing of Chantel Moore demonstrates the urgent need for an Indigenous-led inquiry into systemic racism.
Canada imposes additional sanctions on Russian oligarchs, bans some luxury goods trade
Canada said on Friday it was imposing additional sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banning the import and export of targeted luxury goods from Russia in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The new measures would put restrictions on 14 individuals including Russian oligarchs, their family members, and close associates of Vladimir Putin, according to an official statement.
'Holy grail of all finds': Ottawa boy finds gun while magnet fishing in creek
A 12-year-old Ottawa boy is sharing his story after a magnet fishing trip turned up an unexpected find.
Prince William and Kate join Tom Cruise on 'Top Gun: Maverick' red carpet
British royalty and Hollywood royalty came together on the red carpet for the charity premiere of the new Tom Cruise movie, "Top Gun: Maverick," on Thursday night.
Blocking inflammation may be why some pain becomes chronic, study finds
A new Canadian study has found that using anti-inflammatory drugs and steroids after injury may actually increase the chances of developing chronic pain.
What to do when your home appraisal falls short as the housing market cools
The cooling housing market has left some buyers with mortgages that can't cover the full cost of their home following an appraisal. Toronto-based mortgage broker Mary Sialtsis discusses what options these buyers have.
Vancouver Island
-
Canadian warships return to Esquimalt, B.C., after three-month operation
Two Canadian navy ships returned to their homeport in Esquimalt, B.C., on Thursday following their participation in Operation Caribbe, a counter-narcotics mission led by the U.S.
-
Car travelling 185 km/h on Malahat impounded: RCMP
Two drivers were slapped with temporary driving bans and had their vehicles impounded for seven days after they were spotted speeding excessively on the Malahat highway, according to RCMP.
-
Mounties cleared of wrongdoing in Nanaimo man's death
British Columbia's police watchdog has cleared the RCMP of any wrongdoing in the death of a man in Nanaimo, B.C., last month.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE SOON
WATCH LIVE SOON | Jason Kenney to comment for first time since announcing resignation
Premier Jason Kenney is scheduled to speak publicly for the first time since dropping the bombshell announcement that he plans to step down as UCP leader and premier of Alberta.
-
Alberta Advantage? Rachel Notley hopes to pick up support that Jason Kenney lost
Thousands of Albertans were stunned Wednesday night when Premier Jason Kenney announced his impending resignation from the job.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Potential showers in Calgary's May long weekend forecast
Daily high temperatures in Calgary are expected to improve as we move toward Victoria Day, but there is potential for some showers throughout the long weekend.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE SOON
WATCH LIVE SOON | Jason Kenney to comment for first time since announcing resignation
Premier Jason Kenney is scheduled to speak publicly for the first time since dropping the bombshell announcement that he plans to step down as UCP leader and premier of Alberta.
-
A brief history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Battle of Alberta
The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are fighting the Battle of Alberta in the playoffs for the sixth time in the rivalry's history.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warming trend for long weekend
The rain's behind us and the cool afternoons should be in the rear-view mirror soon.
Toronto
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to rise again. This is when you should fill up
Gas prices in Ontario dropped 10 cents per litre on Friday ahead of the long weekend but the relief at the pumps is expected to be short-lived.
-
Ontario reports 24 COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to decrease
Ontario is reporting 24 COVID-19 deaths Friday, as hospitalizations and ICU admissions continue to decrease.
-
Toronto mayor asks federal and provincial governments for help amid rash of carjackings
Some drivers in Toronto may be feeling on edge as Toronto is dealing with a rash of violent carjackings targeting mostly high-end vehicles.
Montreal
-
Quebec confirms first two cases of monkeypox; 20 other suspected cases under investigation
Quebec's health ministry announced Thursday evening there are two confirmed cases of monkeypox in the province, while 20 other suspected cases are still under investigation.
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC | Long weekend coming along with long waits on some Montreal-area roads due to construction
Road users planning on driving on the long weekend in and around Montreal should note that it will be very unpleasant in certain sectors due to major construction work that will last, in certain situations, until Tuesday.
-
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube confirms he'll seek reelection this fall
The health minister said he thought long and hard before making the decision to run again because he's aware of the magnitude of the task that awaits him -- to carry out the health reform recently proposed to Quebecers.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba's top doctor to provide COVID-19 update
Manitoba's top doctor is set to provide an update on COVID-19 Friday morning.
-
Remains of woman found in Winnipeg, victim of 'horrifically grisly' homicide: police
Police say a "horrifically, grisly scene" near an apartment building where the partial remains of a woman were discovered this week has also taken investigators to a landfill.
-
Stakes are high for farmers as 2022 crop shapes up to be most expensive in history
The stakes are high as Canadian farmers take to the fields to plant 2022's crop, which some are saying could find a place in the record books as 'the most expensive ever.'
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating after reports of shots fired, male found dead behind apartment building.
Saskatoon police are investigating after reports of two men being injured, shots fired and one person found dead.
-
'People didn't matter': Tenant details relationship with failed Saskatoon real estate firm
A Saskatoon woman says she knew she wasn’t dealing with a typical real estate company the day Epic Alliance took over her property in 2019.
-
Prince Albert homicide victim remembered as 'hard-working and helpful'
Charmaine Poorman isn’t ready to forgive the man accused of killing her brother, but she says her brother would.
Regina
-
Rain or shine Sask. Parks' camping season is underway
The weather might not be cooperating but the 2022 Sask. Parks camping season is officially underway kicking off on Thursday.
-
Sask. premier calls Jason Kenney's resignation a 'loss'
Saskatchewan’s premier says Jason Kenney’s resignation from his post in Alberta is a “loss.”
-
Fierce debates cap off Sask. legislative session
The spring session of the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly came to a close on Thursday, wrapping up 10 weeks of fierce debate in the house.
Atlantic
-
After N.B. police killing of Indigenous woman, chiefs demand systemic racism inquiry
The six chiefs of the Wolastoqey Nation in New Brunswick say this week's coroner's inquest into the police killing of Chantel Moore demonstrates the urgent need for an Indigenous-led inquiry into systemic racism.
-
Former RCMP officers weigh in on N.S. Mass Casualty Commission testimony
As a former undercover RCMP officer and depot instructor, Calvin Lawrence has a blunt assessment of the RCMP response to Nova Scotia’s April 2020 massacre.
-
RCMP seeking accommodations for officers testifying at N.S. mass shooting inquiry
The RCMP say the commission of inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia will be violating its own rules if Mounties who endured trauma are called to testify without some form of accommodation.
London
-
Bus monitor charged with sexual assault
Police in Owen Sound have charged an 81-year-old man following an investigation into two young girls being touched inappropriately on a school bus.
-
Home is where your nest is, even on a busy road
It’s a busy section of Fanshawe Park Road, between Highbury Avenue and Adelaide Street, at first glance cars going by might not even notice, but truck driver Nathan Watson did during his route.
-
Mercedes just sold the world's most expensive car for $142 million
Mercedes-Benz confirmed on Thursday that it recently sold the world's most expensive car. A very rare 1955 Mercedes-Benz SLR coupe that had been kept in the German automaker's collection was sold to a private owner for €135 million, the equivalent of $142 million.
Northern Ontario
-
'Holy grail of all finds': Ottawa boy finds gun while magnet fishing in creek
A 12-year-old Ottawa boy is sharing his story after a magnet fishing trip turned up an unexpected find.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. Here's the best time to fill up
Drivers are set to get some major relief at the pumps ahead of the long weekend with gas prices expected to take a huge drop in Ontario.
-
Here's one way travellers are avoiding the massive delays at Toronto Pearson Airport
Ongoing delays at Toronto Pearson International Airport have seen passengers waiting on tarmacs and in long lines, and some travelers are now deciding to reroute their plans.
Kitchener
-
Hanover fire cleanup expected to take several days
It’s expected to take several days for Hanover police and the Ontario Fire Marshal to investigate the blaze the tore through a downtown building.
-
'Somebody out there is missing this child': Remains of young girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont.
Provincial police announced Wednesday the human remains found in the water in Dunnville, Ont., the day before are that of a young girl.
-
BALLOT BOX
BALLOT BOX | Zingers and punchlines: Breaking down what happened this week on the Ontario campaign trail
On this week's episode of Ballot Box, the team gives you the debate highlights and brings in some experts to talk about candidates' strategies moving forward.