VANCOUVER -- Fire crews rushed to the scene of a blaze north of Deep Cove Tuesday night, after a structure fire turned into a small wildfire.

Crews went to the Woodlands area, near Sunshine Falls. District of North Vancouver Fire says the blaze was very active when they were called in at about 8 p.m.

About two dozen firefighters and eight trucks were on scene Wednesday, and the Vancouver Fire Rescue boat was brought in to assist, along with two crews from BC Wildfire Service.

Several other structures are nearby, but aren't expected to be evacuated.

The cause of the fire is unknown.