

The Canadian Press





MAPLE RIDGE, B.C. - Six people have been arrested in Maple Ridge, B.C., as officials in that Metro Vancouver suburb enforce an injunction covering fire safety issues at a homeless camp.

Ridge Meadows RCMP say in a release that the six were arrested as Maple Ridge fire department officials and bylaw officers entered the Anita Place encampment Sunday to enforce the injunction granted earlier this month by the B.C. Supreme Court.

Officials say they are concerned that propane-fuelled heaters and stoves pose a fire hazard when used in or near tightly spaced tents.

RCMP say three of those arrested face charges for violating the injunction and are due to appear in the British Columbia high court.

Three others are charged with various criminal code offences, and Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk says they will make a first appearance Monday in provincial court.

The Anita Place homeless camp formed nearly two years ago as a protest over unaffordable housing, as well as the closure of a busy Maple Ridge shelter.

Since the camp's formation, campers have successfully defeated two legal actions to evict them.

Pivot Legal Society, which has represented the campers in court, said in a news release in January that Maple Ridge had "escalated an ideology of enforcement" since signing a consent order last November, allowing the camp to remain.

Pivot alleges officials in Maple Ridge have refused to work with campers to address safety issues.

"Rather than approve accessible housing for homeless residents, Maple Ridge has endeavoured to make conditions so intolerable that (the Anita Place campers) would be forced to disband," the news release says.

RCMP say the arrests on Sunday occurred as officers continued their keep-the-peace duties during enforcement of the injunction.

The B.C. Supreme Court has acknowledged the RCMP's discretion to enforce the injunction.

Gresiuk said police may take enforcement action on a case by case basis "if there are criminal activities or reports of individuals violating the court-ordered injunction."