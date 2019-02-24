

CTV Vancouver





Tensions have escalated at a controversial homeless camp in Maple Ridge.

Within 24 hours of enforcing a court order, RCMP said they arrested three people associated with Anita Place.

The injunction allows the city to address fire safety concerns and confiscate items, such as propane tanks, gas cans, generators and portable barbecues.

Fire officials and bylaw officers are inspecting each structure and removing any fire risks.

Mounties and security guards are also on hand.

"Police may take enforcement action on a case-by-case basis if there are criminal activities that pose a threat to the safety of individuals or property or reports of individuals violating a court-ordered injunction," Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a press release.

Advocates believe officials are trying to freeze the residents out.

"My analysis of what is going on is they're using the fire code in order to attack the camp and break it, and to displace these people who have nowhere else to go," Natalie Knight said.

The encampment has been a source of controversy ever since it popped up two years ago.

City officials said they are working with BC Housing on addressing heating issues at Anita Place.