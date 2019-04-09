A woman who was put on life support after being injured in a brazen daylight shooting in North Vancouver has died, officials tell CTV News.

Ngoc Mai Nguyen, who also went by Anita Nguyen, was shot as she arrived for work on the morning of April 2.

The 32-year-old single mother was rushed to hospital, but two days after the shooting the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team described her injuries as "non-survivable."

A week after the shooting, IHIT confirmed she had died.

Officials investigating the incident at Lonsdale Avenue and 11th Street say that it is believed to have been targeted, but have not provided a possible motive.

They have not released any information about a suspect or suspects, and no arrests have been announced in the case.

Few details about the shooting itself have been made public, but witnesses reported hearing between three and six shots and a faint scream.

Nguyen worked out of the back of a building on Lonsdale preparing food, and has been described by people who work in the area as a friendly and devoted mother.

The investigation into her death is ongoing, and anyone with more information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.