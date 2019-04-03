There is still no suspect in custody the day after a woman was seriously injured in a daylight shooting in North Vancouver.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team told CTV News that the woman remained on life support as of Wednesday morning. They have still not made any arrests, Cpl. Frank Jang said in an email.

Shots rang out in what is normally a quiet area of the city at around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Witnesses reported hearing between three and six bangs, and what sounded like a scream.

More than two dozen police officers were called to investigate the shooting near Lonsdale Avenue and 12th Street. From CTV Vancouver's Chopper 9 helicopter, blood was visible on the ground in a parking lot behind a Masonic centre.

A woman was rushed to hospital as Mounties searched the area and stopped cars heading south on the Lions Gate Bridge. She was put on life support Tuesday, and homicide investigators were asked to aid in the investigation.

IHIT and the RCMP have provided few details on the shooting, but said they believe it was an isolated incident.

Sgt. Peter DeVries said it was too early to say that the shooting was targeted, but he believed it was "not a random attack."

They have not provided a possible motive, nor have they said whether they believe they're looking for more than one person. No suspect description has been provided thus far, and the victim has not been publicly identified.

Those who live and work in the area told CTV they were shocked by the shooting.

"It was pretty close to home… This is North Van. It's a pretty sleepy little area still," Dawn Blashuk said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information on the shooting or suspect is asked to contact IHIT or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.