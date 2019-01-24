

CTV Vancouver





Two B.C. siblings accused of orchestrating a so-called "honour killing" in India 18 years ago have been extradited overseas to face trial.

Malkit Kaur Sidhu and her brother Surjit Singh Badesha were put on a flight to India Wednesday and handed over to local authorities after landing, according to Department of Justice Canada.

"Badesha and Sidhu were escorted to India by the RCMP," a spokesperson said in an email. "After meeting with Canadian consular officials with the High Commission in Delhi, they were turned over to the custody of Punjab Police."

Indian media reported a 10-member police escort would be transporting the pair to the town of Sangrur for court.

Prosecutors allege the siblings set out to have Sidhu's daughter, Jaswinder "Jassi" Kaur Sidhu, murdered after the young Maple Ridge woman married a rickshaw driver against her family's wishes.

The victims were attacked together near a small village in the province of Punjab on June 8, 2000. Sidhu's daughter was killed and her son-in-law was severely beaten.

The extradition process for the two accused dragged on for years, and former B.C. premier Ujjal Dosanjh suggested public outcry likely helped push the case forward.

"I think Canadians will take a sigh of relief that finally justice is being done," Dosanjh said. "The RCMP were remiss in not acting on it quickly. Finally they acted, India acted and extradition is now complete."

Sidhu and Badesha fought against their surrender to India, claiming they would face violence and torture in Indian prisons. Dosanjh said that argument may have been overblown.

"Obviously we are far (more) advanced in these issues than India is, but it's still a democratic country," he said. "Because of the international nature of the case, I believe there will be justice done."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Michele Brunoro and The Canadian Press