Police are investigating an overnight shooting incident behind the No. 5 Orange strip club.

Authorities received multiple 911 calls shortly after midnight reporting shots fired in the laneway off Powell Street, but police didn't find anyone wounded at the scene.

"Our officers were able to confirm that shots had been fired, however no suspect or victims were located," Const. Jason Doucette told CTV News in an email.

Few other details have been confirmed, but Doucette said the incident "does not appear to be a random event."

The Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section is handling the investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting can contact detectives at 604-717-2541, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.