Shots fired at Surrey business hours after armed robbery in same area

Mounties in Surrey said shots were fired at a Newton business overnight Thursday, but that the incident isn’t connected to the armed robbery that took place in the same shopping complex less than 24 hours earlier.

Surrey RCMP said it received the report that a business in the 8100 block of 128 Street had been shot at just after 2 a.m. Thursday.

Police said they found evidence “consistent with a shooting” at the scene, adding the business was closed at the time and no one was injured.

“Initial information indicates that this was a targeted incident,” reads the news release from Surrey RCMP issued Thursday.

“At this point in the investigation there is no evidence to linking it to the robbery that occurred in the same area on Wednesday morning.”

That incident happened around 11 a.m., and while police described the robbery as armed, they did not specify the type of weapon used when asked.

Police said one person was hurt during the robbery and sent to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

In its Wednesday news release, Surrey RCMP said an unspecified number of suspects fled in a dark coloured pick-up truck and remain at large.

“We are aware that two recent incidents within the same complex raises concerns in our community,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn Thursday.

“Our South Community Response Unit has been engaged, will be increasing patrols in the area as well as meeting with local businesses to discuss their concerns.”

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.